Bhubaneswar Police uses social media for spreading awareness on stress, mental health

BHUBANESWAR: With suicide cases on rise in the State Capital, Bhubaneswar Police is taking to different platforms and engaging with a wider audience for spreading the word on stress, mental health and how to tackle with the menace.

Apart from directly reaching out to different age groups through various local platforms, the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District is now using the social media space where it has planned live conversation with experts.

The first of such live conversation is planned on Wednesday when speakers like former professor of Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) Dr Shekhar P Seshadri and Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi will join the twitter space on ‘Rising stress in society - understanding sources and finding solutions.’

The programme will be for an hour during which the speakers will discuss about various facets of stress and depression. “It will be an interactive session and speakers will also respond to the questions of the audience,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh. Singh will host the event which will be live on Twitter Space: @dcpbbsr at 7 pm on Wednesday. Neuro-psychiatrist professor Dr Amrit Pattojoshi will be part of the programme.

