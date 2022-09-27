Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Police uses social media for spreading awareness on stress, mental health

The programme will be for an hour during which the speakers will discuss about various facets of stress and depression.

Published: 27th September 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Mental Health

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With suicide cases on rise in the State Capital, Bhubaneswar Police is taking to different platforms and engaging with a wider audience for spreading the word on stress, mental health and how to tackle with the menace.

Apart from directly reaching out to different age groups through various local platforms, the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District is now using the social media space where it has planned live conversation with experts. 

The first of such live conversation is planned on Wednesday when speakers like former professor of Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) Dr Shekhar P Seshadri and Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi will join the twitter space on ‘Rising stress in society - understanding sources and finding solutions.’

The programme will be for an hour during which the speakers will discuss about various facets of stress and depression. “It will be an interactive session and speakers will also respond to the questions of the audience,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh. Singh will host the event which will be live on Twitter Space: @dcpbbsr at 7 pm on Wednesday. Neuro-psychiatrist professor Dr Amrit Pattojoshi will be part of the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mental Health
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp