Heavy rain leaves Bhubaneswar waterlogged ahead of Puja

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Normal life was thrown out of gear as several places in the city recorded waterlogging following an hour-long spell of rain on Monday. A car got stuck on the waterlogged stretch near Iskcon temple, while vehicular movement was also severely affected on the Raj Mahal-Master Canteen stretch due to overflowing of storm water on road.

Waterlogging also affected business at the Unit-II market as storm water flooded the footpath. Some shops were also seen shutting down their shops following waterlogging in the area. Commuters also had a tough time negotiating a waterlogged road in Forest park area, while residential areas in Bomikhal and Jharpada area too reported waterlogging.

IMD officials said around 10 mm rainfall was recorded in the city till 5.30 pm. With Durga Puja celebrations commencing in the city from October 1, the issue has raised apprehension among residents regarding smooth darshan as IMD has already forecast that rain may prevail in parts of State between September 30 and October 6 due to likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

As it is several pandals including Rasulgarh, Bomikhal, Nayapalli, Saheed Nagar, Jharpada, Baramunda, Old Town witness heavy rush during Durga puja. However, most of the roads leading to these pandals have remained vulnerable to waterlogging due to poor drainage network.

“If drains are not cleaned and adequate measures are not taken to check waterlogging in vulnerable areas, it could lead to huge traffic mess during Durga Puja from October 1 to October 6,” said member of a Durga Puja Committee.

BMC officials said coordination meeting has already been held for smooth public darshan in pandals during Durga Puja. Appropriate steps will be taken to address the waterlogging issue in the event of heavy rain during the festive period, they said.

