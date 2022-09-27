Odisha: BJP mounts pressure on Minister Samir Ranjan Dash over BJD member's suicide

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP has started mounting pressure on the police to bring School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash under the purview of investigation to mystery surrounding the alleged suicide of BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo.

Even as the post-mortem report of Sahoo says Sahoo’s death was due to asphyxiation, a delegation of the BJP led by party’s State vice-president Pravati Parida met Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi and submitted a memorandum demanding an impartial probe and the role of the Minister in the case.

Parida who has been claiming that Sahoo is a victim of a well-planned murder told mediapersons after meeting the CP that the deceased was given BJD ticket by Dash to contest Zilla Parishad election despite the fact that he was never in active politics.

After the election, the Minister had given Sahoo the responsibility of party observer and organisation in charge. Both of them were seen on the same platform at all official and political functions in Puri district.

A close confidant of the Minister, Sahoo had posted on social media that political dispute is the major reason behind his marital discord.

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP has started mounting pressure on the police to bring School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash under the purview of investigation to mystery surrounding the alleged suicide of BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo. Even as the post-mortem report of Sahoo says Sahoo’s death was due to asphyxiation, a delegation of the BJP led by party’s State vice-president Pravati Parida met Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi and submitted a memorandum demanding an impartial probe and the role of the Minister in the case. Parida who has been claiming that Sahoo is a victim of a well-planned murder told mediapersons after meeting the CP that the deceased was given BJD ticket by Dash to contest Zilla Parishad election despite the fact that he was never in active politics. After the election, the Minister had given Sahoo the responsibility of party observer and organisation in charge. Both of them were seen on the same platform at all official and political functions in Puri district. A close confidant of the Minister, Sahoo had posted on social media that political dispute is the major reason behind his marital discord.