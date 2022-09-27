Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: BJP mounts pressure on Minister Samir Ranjan Dash over BJD member's suicide

After the election, the Minister had given Sahoo the responsibility of party observer and organisation in charge.

Published: 27th September 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP has started mounting pressure on the police to bring School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash under the purview of investigation to mystery surrounding the alleged suicide of BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo.

Even as the post-mortem report of Sahoo says Sahoo’s death was due to asphyxiation, a delegation of the BJP led by party’s State vice-president Pravati Parida met Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi and submitted a memorandum demanding an impartial probe and the role of the Minister in the case.

Parida who has been claiming that Sahoo is a victim of a well-planned murder told mediapersons after meeting the CP that the deceased was given BJD ticket by Dash to contest Zilla Parishad election despite the fact that he was never in active politics.

After the election, the Minister had given Sahoo the responsibility of party observer and organisation in charge. Both of them were seen on the same platform at all official and political functions in Puri district.
A close confidant of the Minister, Sahoo had posted on social media that political dispute is the major reason behind his marital discord. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samir Ranjan Dash BJP
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp