Old Orissa HC building replica to adorn Tankapani pandal

Published: 27th September 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tankapani Puja pandal gate under construction in Bhubaneswar | Shamim Qureshy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Puja committees trying to outdo one another with creative themes, the Tankapani Road Durga Puja Committee in the city is setting up a replica of Orissa High Court old building as its pandal. 

The pandal, a replica of the old heritage building of the High Court, will signify the importance of the judiciary system in a democracy. Committee officials said around 40 artisans are busy putting up the replica of the iconic red building which will be 75 feet high and around 65 feet wide.

“We want people, especially children and youth, visiting the pandal to know about our High Court as well as the judiciary that protects rule of law,” said Committee president Golak Das. The Orissa High Court had been functioning from the old building for nearly 66 years after which it shifted to a seven-storey building from January 2014. Organisers said public darshan at the pandal will start from Sasthi on October 1.

