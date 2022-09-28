Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Bengaluru to woo investors

CM will meet industry leaders to discuss plans and invite them to be part of Make-In-Odisha conclave in November

Philanthropist and former Chairman of Wipro Limited Azim Premji with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday to woo investors ahead of the Make-In-Odisha conclave in November The State government in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is organising the fifth round of Odisha investors’ meet in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister will be meeting industry leaders to discuss their plans for Odisha and personally invite them to the mega industrial conclave scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 4.
The focus during the investors’ meet would be on IT/ITes, E-vehicles, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, auto and auto components, textiles and apparel, aerospace and defence besides food processing.

Some of the major investors across sectors including e-commerce and IT space are also scheduled to have one-on-one G2B meetings with the Chief Minister. Managing Partner of IBM India Amit Sharma, MD and CEO of Wipro-GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd Shravan Subramanyam, MD and CEO of Indo Nissin Foods Pvt Ltd Gautam Sharma, MD of Wonderla Arun Chittapalli and Founder and MD of Cotton World BN Monappa are slated to meet the CM.

On the eve of the event, businessman, philanthropist and former Chairman of Wipro Limited Azim Premji met the Chief Minister and discussed the investment opportunities in the State.

“Odisha will showcase its diverse business-friendly ecosystem to the potential investors during the roadshow and invite them to invest here to meet the ever-growing demands in eastern and north-eastern regions as well as the ASEAN markets,” said Principal Secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma. Apart from Sharma, the delegation included Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Keshari Deb, Secretary of Electronics and IT department Manoj Kumar Mishra and Executive Chairman of StartUp Odisha Omkar Rai.

On Tuesday, multiple one-on-one meetings with potential investors across sectors, including food-processing, aerospace and defence and healthcare were also held. The investors were assured of best-in-class investment facilitation in the State.

Among others, Director and CFO of Merlinhawk Aerospace Ltd, Founder and Managing Director of Golden Hatcheries Ltd Syed Fahad, Managing Director of Nandi Powertronics Pvt Ltd HN Ramakrishnaiah, Founder and Managing Director MVM Industries Ltd Nanda Venkata Rao and Co-Founders of 91 Springboard Varun Chawla and Pranay Gupta also met the official delegation. Over 500 industrialists, business persons and investors across sectors are expected to attend the investors’ meet on Wednesday.

