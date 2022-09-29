Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Ayodhya temple themed pandal at Saheed Nagar

Around 50 to 60 artisans from Kolkata are busy building the pandal, public darshan of the goddess will start from October 2 

Published: 29th September 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

The under-construction Saheed Nagar puja pandal | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Goddess Durga at Saheed Nagar pandal will be bedecked with a gold crown here this year. The organisers have also planned to add extra silver to the medha (backdrop) of the deity to make it look more attractive.

The ‘Ayodhya Ram Mandir’ themed pandal erected by the Saheed Nagar Durga Puja Samiti will also add more fervour to the celebrations that remained muted for two years owing to the pandemic. In 2019, the samiti for the first time decorated Goddess Durga with a crown of gold weighing around 2.5 kg. However, the crown couldn’t be used for decorating the Goddess in 2020 and 2021 owing to the curbs government imposed on the height of the idol to restrict the Puja celebrations. 

“Owing to the restrictions, the height of the idol at our pandal was kept at four feet for which we were not able to use the crown. However, with the curbs now lifted the Goddess will be adorned with the gold crown again this year” said samiti secretary Sachinandan Nayak. Nayak said over 2.5 quintal silver will be used in the medha this year. “Apart from the usual 2.1 or 2.2 quintal silver we were using in the ‘medha’, an additional 40 kg silver will be utilised for decoration this year,” he said.  

Around 50 to 60 artisans from Kolkata are busy building the pandal since the Ganesh Puja. Unlike most of the pandals, public darshan of the Goddess at Saheed Nagar will start from Saptami (October 2). Prasad will be offered to the devotees from October 2 to October 5.  

Around 30 security staff including armed personnel will be deployed for the safety and security at the pandal. Besides, the organisers will install 25 CCTV cameras and engage around 100 volunteers including women to facilitate smooth darshan. Special arrangements will also be in place for senior citizens and differently-abled persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp