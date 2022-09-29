Ayodhya temple themed pandal at Saheed Nagar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Goddess Durga at Saheed Nagar pandal will be bedecked with a gold crown here this year. The organisers have also planned to add extra silver to the medha (backdrop) of the deity to make it look more attractive.

The ‘Ayodhya Ram Mandir’ themed pandal erected by the Saheed Nagar Durga Puja Samiti will also add more fervour to the celebrations that remained muted for two years owing to the pandemic. In 2019, the samiti for the first time decorated Goddess Durga with a crown of gold weighing around 2.5 kg. However, the crown couldn’t be used for decorating the Goddess in 2020 and 2021 owing to the curbs government imposed on the height of the idol to restrict the Puja celebrations.

“Owing to the restrictions, the height of the idol at our pandal was kept at four feet for which we were not able to use the crown. However, with the curbs now lifted the Goddess will be adorned with the gold crown again this year” said samiti secretary Sachinandan Nayak. Nayak said over 2.5 quintal silver will be used in the medha this year. “Apart from the usual 2.1 or 2.2 quintal silver we were using in the ‘medha’, an additional 40 kg silver will be utilised for decoration this year,” he said.

Around 50 to 60 artisans from Kolkata are busy building the pandal since the Ganesh Puja. Unlike most of the pandals, public darshan of the Goddess at Saheed Nagar will start from Saptami (October 2). Prasad will be offered to the devotees from October 2 to October 5.

Around 30 security staff including armed personnel will be deployed for the safety and security at the pandal. Besides, the organisers will install 25 CCTV cameras and engage around 100 volunteers including women to facilitate smooth darshan. Special arrangements will also be in place for senior citizens and differently-abled persons.

