Khurda-Balangir line to be put on fast track by Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday assured to initiate measures to resolve bottlenecks concerning the much-awaited Khurda-Balangir railway line at the earliest. Chairing a high-level meeting of the stakeholders, the Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Satyabrata Sahu discussed issues related to forest and environment clearances that have been hampering the construction of the 289 km railway line.

Even as the project was fast-tracked following the intervention of Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the delay in the diversion of forest land continues to be a major hurdle in the completion of the new line. The project entails the acquisition of 6,162 acre plain land and diversion of 1,844 acre forest land. While over 5,500 acre of land has been acquired, diversion of only 170 acre of forest land is completed so far.

Sources said the State government is facing legal challenges as the forest land to be acquired for around 37 km railway line falls in Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

The Supreme Court had recently issued a direction that protected areas, including national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, must have an ESZ of one km and banned mining activities. Sources said, the stretch from 112 km to 180 km of the proposed railway line has land acquisition issues. Solution for the patch from 139 km to 180 km has been found and will be cleared within a month. However, the rest 37-km stretch from 112 km to 139 km is sub-judice.

The State government has already sent proposals for diversion of the rest of forest land. It may explore legal options to move the apex court for filing of interlocutory application with adequate measures for elevated and under passes with speed control.

Of around 1,674 acre of forest land to be acquired, the highest 746 acre falls in Boudh forest division, followed by 721 km in Nayagarh forest division and 172 acre in Subarnapur and Balangir forest divisions.

“Early completion of Khurda-Balangir railway line is priority of the State government. We have discussed to find ways for diversion of the forest land as soon as possible,” Sahu said. Around 100 km of the railway line has been completed so far. The meeting was attended by PCCF (Nodal) Susanta Nanda, officials of Forest and Revenue departments as well as East Coast Railway.

