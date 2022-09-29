Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rain to dampen Durga Puja celebrations in Odisha

 

Published: 29th September 2022 06:29 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Durga Puja celebrations in Odisha is likely to be dampened by rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers in few parts of the State on Saturday and Sunday. 

The remnants of Typhoon Noru may emerge as a cyclonic circulation in north-east and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around Saturday and it is expected to trigger rainfall in the State. The storm made landfall near Vietnam’s popular beach resort city of Da Nang in the wee hours of Wednesday. 

The regional Met office has forecast light to moderate rainfall/thundershower activity at many places in north coastal districts, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, and at a few places in other parts of the State on Saturday. Similarly, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower is likely to occur at most places in coastal districts and at many places in interior districts on Sunday. 

“Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts on Saturday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas. On Sunday, heavy rainfall is expected to occur several districts. Durga Puja will be celebrated with public participation in the State after a gap  of two years. 

