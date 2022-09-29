US Consul General says Odisha visit was a privilege

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: US Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson concluded her first official visit to Odisha on Wednesday. During her three-day visit starting Monday, Larson called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence.

On Tuesday, she met local elected officials to discuss current events in the State and also visited Kala Bhoomi Crafts Museum and met the participants and alumni of US Government funded programmes. In the evening, she met food curator Madhulika Dash to know more about Odia cuisines.

Larson also met representatives of Voluntary Integration for Education and Welfare of Society (VIEWS) on Wednesday. She concluded her official trip to Odisha with a visit to KIIT University’s Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI). “This is my first official trip outside Hyderabad and my maiden visit to Odisha. From the broad sweep of history I saw at Kala Bhoomi to the young climate activists and entrepreneurs I met, it has been a privilege,” she said.

BHUBANESWAR: US Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson concluded her first official visit to Odisha on Wednesday. During her three-day visit starting Monday, Larson called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence. On Tuesday, she met local elected officials to discuss current events in the State and also visited Kala Bhoomi Crafts Museum and met the participants and alumni of US Government funded programmes. In the evening, she met food curator Madhulika Dash to know more about Odia cuisines. Larson also met representatives of Voluntary Integration for Education and Welfare of Society (VIEWS) on Wednesday. She concluded her official trip to Odisha with a visit to KIIT University’s Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI). “This is my first official trip outside Hyderabad and my maiden visit to Odisha. From the broad sweep of history I saw at Kala Bhoomi to the young climate activists and entrepreneurs I met, it has been a privilege,” she said.