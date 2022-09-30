Admin depts can re-engage retired employees to fill 50 per cent vacancies in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Thursday permitted all administrative departments to re-engage retired government employees up to 50 per cent of entry-level vacancies of a given cadre without referring to the Finance department.

An office memorandum stated the departments will have to take prior concurrence of Finance department in case of proposals for re-engagement of retired government employees beyond 50 pc of the entry-level vacancies.

The decision was taken to meet the challenges arising out of acute shortage of technical manpower such as JEs, AEs and also revenue work-related resources - RIs, admins etc. Besides, pace of expenditure is affected because of the vacancies. Though several reforms in various Commissions have been brought in, recruitment takes a year from the date of advertisement to final selection of people.

Source said the State government resorts to engagement of retired staff when there are large scale vacancies and till the time these are filled up. The Finance department also revised the monthly consolidated remuneration on engagement of retired government employees with effect from October 1.

The consolidated remuneration per month for retired employees on re-engagement has been revised to Rs 50,000 for Pay level 17, Rs 46,000 for Pay level 15 and 16, Rs 35,000 for Pay level 11, 12, 13 and 14, Rs 20,000 for Pay level 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 and Rs 10,000 for Pay level 1, 2, 3, and 4. The quantum of remuneration in exceptional circumstances where the government may go for engagement of suitable retired public servants will be fixed by adopting the pay minus pension method.

However, no allowances such as DA and HRA will be admissible in such cases. The tenure of such engagement and remuneration will be determined after obtaining the concurrence of Finance department with approval of the government at the level of Chief Minister.

“There may be a requirement of expertise and talent of specialised nature on certain occasions for a particular purpose and specific tenure. In such cases, the consolidated remuneration will be fixed at a different rate after obtaining concurrence of Finance Department with approval of CM,” the memorandum stated.

