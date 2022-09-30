BDA scraps allotment of flats in Daya Enclave project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Acting on the order of Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA), the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has cancelled allotment of flats in its Daya Enclave project which it had taken up in Bhagabanpur Mouza of the Capital at an investment of around Rs 44 crore.

Issuing a notice to this effect, the BDA stated that allotment of 128 flats, 80 type-I and 48 type-II, in the ‘Daya Enclave’ project wass cancelled in view of the interim order of the ORERA. The subsequent corrigenda issued by the agency for the project has also been withdrawn in view of the interim order that has prohibited BDA from proceeding with the selection process of the allottees, it stated. The development agency said the process will be taken up after final orders are passed by the regulatory authority.

The ORERA in its interim order on September 20 had stayed the housing project over alleged non-compliance to the norms of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 and suppression of material facts by the BDA. It had also asked why registration certificate (RC) of the project should not be revoked over violation of norms. The ORERA had issued the order on the basis of a petition filed by activist Bimalendu Pradhan on September 16.

