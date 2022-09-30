Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BDA scraps allotment of flats in Daya Enclave project

The development agency said the process will be taken up after final orders are passed by the regulatory authority. 

Published: 30th September 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Acting on the order of Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA), the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has cancelled allotment of flats in its Daya Enclave project which it had taken up in Bhagabanpur Mouza of the Capital at an investment of around Rs 44 crore.

Issuing a notice to this effect, the BDA stated that allotment of 128 flats, 80 type-I and 48 type-II, in the ‘Daya Enclave’ project wass cancelled in view of the interim order of the ORERA. The subsequent corrigenda issued by the agency for the project has also been withdrawn in view of the interim order that has prohibited BDA from proceeding with the selection process of the allottees, it stated. The development agency said the process will be taken up after final orders are passed by the regulatory authority. 

The ORERA in its interim order on September 20 had stayed the housing project over alleged non-compliance to the norms of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 and suppression of material facts by the BDA.  It had also asked why registration certificate (RC) of the project should not be revoked over violation of norms.  The ORERA had issued the order on the basis of a petition filed by activist Bimalendu Pradhan on September 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority ORERA
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp