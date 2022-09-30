Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: Assistant engineer of IDCO in Vigilance net

Published: 30th September 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

income tax raid

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Thursday carried out search at the property of Manoj Kumar Lenka, who is working as an assistant manager (civil) in BCD-II division of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) over allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.

During the search, Lenka was found in possession of a three-storey building in Koradakanta, one market complex at Uttara Chowk, a shop at Metro Mansion in Rabi Talkies Square, one flat at Grand Ashiyana apartment in Puri, a house in city’s Jharpada area, and two houses in Pattamundai.

He was also found in possession of six plots in Bhubaneswar, and Puri and Kendrapara districts having a market value of Rs 41.80 lakh, bank, postal and insurance deposits worth over Rs 65.76 lakh, gold and silver ornaments worth more than Rs 12.32 lakh, household articles worth over Rs 14.60 lakh, among other assets.

“So far, Manoj Kumar Lenka has been found in possession of assets worth more than Rs 3.53 crore. He is being questioned to ascertain how he accumulated these assets and further action will be taken accordingly,” said a Vigilance officer.

