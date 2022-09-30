Odisha: In-service teachers can now pursue part-time BEd course

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has decided to open part-time Bachelors of Education (BEd) course for training in-service teachers. The course, though, will be offered in only North Odisha, Fakir Mohan, Rajendra and Sambalpur universities for now.

Informing this on Thursday, the department wrote to the Vice-Chancellors of the four universities to open the course in the new session. The part-time course duration will be of three academic years, which can be completed in a maximum period of five years from the date of admission. It will be offered in a staggered manner combining face-to-face teaching with school internship and school-based activities. The general BEd course is of two-year duration.

Officials informed that the course will have face-to-face teaching for at least 120 days each in the first, second and third year of the programme, besides a supervised school internship for a period of 60 days for the in-service teachers who enroll for the course.

Each university can admit up to 50 students. “The course is meant for upper primary and secondary school teachers who are in service as full-time teacher for at least two years while applying for the course and they will be selected through an exam,” said Ramakant Nayak, additional secretary.

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has decided to open part-time Bachelors of Education (BEd) course for training in-service teachers. The course, though, will be offered in only North Odisha, Fakir Mohan, Rajendra and Sambalpur universities for now. Informing this on Thursday, the department wrote to the Vice-Chancellors of the four universities to open the course in the new session. The part-time course duration will be of three academic years, which can be completed in a maximum period of five years from the date of admission. It will be offered in a staggered manner combining face-to-face teaching with school internship and school-based activities. The general BEd course is of two-year duration. Officials informed that the course will have face-to-face teaching for at least 120 days each in the first, second and third year of the programme, besides a supervised school internship for a period of 60 days for the in-service teachers who enroll for the course. Each university can admit up to 50 students. “The course is meant for upper primary and secondary school teachers who are in service as full-time teacher for at least two years while applying for the course and they will be selected through an exam,” said Ramakant Nayak, additional secretary.