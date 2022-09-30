Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha set to make use of rear seat belt mandatory

MoRTH recently directed all states to mandate use of safety belts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government is all set to make wearing of rear seat belts mandatory in vehicles used for carrying passengers comprising not more than eight seats. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had recently directed all states to implement the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 that mandates the use of safety belts. Specifying the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), the Ministry warned whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a seat belt or carries passengers not wearing a safety belt shall be punished with a fine of Rs 1,000.

The direction came after the recent death of former Tata Sons chairperson Cyrus Mistry in a tragic car accident. Mistry, who was seated in the rear seat of a Mercedes car, was not wearing seat belt at the time of the incident. The State Commerce and Transport department has asked the Transport Commissioner to issue instructions mandating use of rear seat belts in the State and brought it to the notice of public besides ensuring strict enforcement against non-compliance.  

As per CMVR, all motor vehicles other than motorcycles and three-wheelers will have to be equipped with a seat belt for the driver and the person occupying the front seat while the M1 category motor vehicles used for carriage of passengers comprising not more than eight seats in addition to the driver seat will be equipped with seat belt for persons occupying the front facing rear seat.

A Transport department official said the Ministry was in talks with car manufacturers to include a beeper that will go off if the rear seat passengers are not wearing seat belts. “The seat covers on passenger seats should not obstruct the locking and unlocking of the seat belt. The officials during renewal of fitness of vehicles will have to ensure that the seat covers are not obstructing the locking and unlocking of seat belts,” he said. Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra said, “We will follow the direction of the MoRTH and issue necessary instructions soon.”

