Replica of Mysore’s iconic Lalitha Mahal at Bomikhal

Jena said the interior of the palace, created using plywood, decorative laminate layers and other materials will be equally impressive.

Workers engaged in construction of Bomikhal pandal | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The replica of Mysore’s iconic Lalitha Mahal will be yet another attraction of Durga Puja in the Capital city this year. The Bomikhal Durga Puja Samiti has set aside a budget of whopping Rs 50 lakh to set up the palace and put in place other arrangements for the festival. 

“Around 30 to 40 artists from Kolkata are working on the Lalitha Mahal themed pandal for the last two-and-a-half months,” said Bomikhal Durga Puja Samiti president Prakash Chandra Jena. The replica will be 120 feet wide and 80 feet high. Jena said the interior of the palace, created using plywood, decorative laminate layers and other materials will be equally impressive.

 “A team from our committee finalised the design for this year’s theme after visiting the palace. Efforts are on to make it one of the best pandals in the city this year,” he said. Lalitha Mahal is the second largest palace of Mysore.

The palace is said to have been built in 1921 on the orders of Maharaja of Mysore Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV for the exclusive stay of the then Viceroy of India. Apart from the replica of the palace, adequate lighting arrangements will be made to illuminate roads up to 1km on both sides of the pandal.

The height of the idol at the pandal will be around 12 feet and it will adorn a silver crown. A 20 feet high medha (backdrop) is also being crafted to decorate the pandal. 

