DGP orders CB probe into postal dept recruitment scam in Odisha

DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal on Friday ordered a Crime Branch probe into the postal department recruitment scam which reportedly has pan-India links.

Published: 01st April 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal on Friday ordered a Crime Branch probe into the postal department recruitment scam which reportedly has pan-India links.  “The Crime Branch will investigate the case," Bansal told TNIE.

Balangir Town police have arrested 19 persons including prime accused Manoj Mishra, his associate Alok Udgata and 17 others concerning the case. The police have also traced 10 to 12 bank accounts of Mishra and his associates having balances to the tune of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. 

A police officer said the process of freezing the bank accounts of Mishra and his associates has been initiated. A team of officers of Balangir police were examining over 1,500 fake certificates of boards of secondary education, colleges and universities of different states which were seized from Mishra. 
Cyber experts were also roped in to examine the computer and external hard drive seized from him.

The fraud came to the fore after the department of Posts began verifying applicants' certificates for various Gram Dak Seva (GDS) posts in Balangir where 37 candidates were found to have scored between 98 per cent and 99 per cent marks in six subjects. All of them had got their certificates from Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sikhya Parishad which prompted the officials to flag the cases.

In Odisha, over 1,100 candidates were selected by department of Posts for GDS jobs which included the post of branch postmaster, assistant postmaster and dak sevak for which written/viva tests are not conducted and Class X marks is the only eligibility criterion. 

