‘Maharaja Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo was a true democrat’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Maharaja Rajendra Singh Deo: A Man Among Princes’, a book chronicling the life and times of Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo, the former chief minister of Odisha and last monarch of Patna state of Balangir, was released marking his 111th birth anniversary on Friday. Co-authored by Odisha Sahitya Akademi awardee Prof Pabitra Mohan Nayak and writer Vijayraj Singh, the book was released by writer-diplomat Pavan Kumar Varma. Unveiling the book, Varma said the Maharaja was a true democrat. “He was a people’s man, a man who was deeply rooted in his culture.

He understood the roots of his legacy. Like a true royal, he never wanted anything for himself. Because of a person like Maharaja Singh Deo, Odisha is still considered an inspiration for India.” Recalling his father’s spiritual side, veteran BJD leader and former minister AU Singh Deo said people are well aware of Maharaja Singh Deo’s work for Odisha in general and Balangir in particular but a very little-known fact is that he was also interested in ‘mantra vidya’.

“When he was on his deathbed, he got emotional. He told me that he wasn’t emotional because he was dying. He was emotional because he regretted not having spent time learning mantra vidya which always interested him and instead, investing time in politics,” he said. Singh said the book is a fascinating read for everyone interested in Indian history, culture and tradition. The authors have attempted to also highlight the spiritual side of Maharaja Singh Deo.

“Maharaja was a person who walked with the kings yet did not lose connection with his people who he ruled upon as a sovereign and then as an elected leader. While working on his story, I often wondered why the Maharaja chose to walk this tightrope of spirituality and politics which are both diametrically opposite,” he said. Stating that spirituality carries detachment and power politics throughout history has remained dominated by ignorance and power-hungry people, the writer said politics without spirituality is never a long-term game. “Maharaja was a man who followed this rather than political convenience and compulsions that would ordinarily come to the mind of any politician.

He chose to remain on the right side of history beginning with believing in the idea of India that is Bharat,” Singh said. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Prafulla Samal spoke about Maharaja Singh Deo’s legacy of reforming the socio-economic and cultural ethos of Odisha and its governance both as Maharaja of Patna and later as a parliamentarian and chief minister of Odisha in the 1960s. Former union minister and veteran Congress leader KP Singhdeo was also present. The book has been published by Rupa Publications.

