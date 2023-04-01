Home Cities Bhubaneswar

‘Maharaja Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo was a true democrat’

Unveiling the book, Varma said the Maharaja was a true democrat. “He was a people’s man, a man who was deeply rooted in his culture.

Published: 01st April 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Guests at the release of the book ‘Maharaja Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo: A Man Among Princes’ at Jayadev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Maharaja Rajendra Singh Deo: A Man Among Princes’, a book chronicling the life and times of Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo, the former chief minister of Odisha and last monarch of Patna state of Balangir, was released marking his 111th birth anniversary on Friday. Co-authored by Odisha Sahitya Akademi awardee Prof Pabitra Mohan Nayak and writer Vijayraj Singh, the book was released by writer-diplomat Pavan Kumar Varma. Unveiling the book, Varma said the Maharaja was a true democrat. “He was a people’s man, a man who was deeply rooted in his culture.

He understood the roots of his legacy. Like a true royal, he never wanted anything for himself. Because of a person like Maharaja Singh Deo, Odisha is still considered an inspiration for India.” Recalling his father’s spiritual side, veteran BJD leader and former minister AU Singh Deo said people are well aware of Maharaja Singh Deo’s work for Odisha in general and Balangir in particular but a very little-known fact is that he was also interested in ‘mantra vidya’.

“When he was on his deathbed, he got emotional. He told me that he wasn’t emotional because he was dying. He was emotional because he regretted not having spent time learning mantra vidya which always interested him and instead, investing time in politics,” he said. Singh said the book is a fascinating read for everyone interested in Indian history, culture and tradition. The authors have attempted to also highlight the spiritual side of Maharaja Singh Deo.

“Maharaja was a person who walked with the kings yet did not lose connection with his people who he ruled upon as a sovereign and then as an elected leader. While working on his story, I often wondered why the Maharaja chose to walk this tightrope of spirituality and politics which are both diametrically opposite,” he said. Stating that spirituality carries detachment and power politics throughout history has remained dominated by ignorance and power-hungry people, the writer said politics without spirituality is never a long-term game. “Maharaja was a man who followed this rather than political convenience and compulsions that would ordinarily come to the mind of any politician.

He chose to remain on the right side of history beginning with believing in the idea of India that is Bharat,” Singh said. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Prafulla Samal spoke about Maharaja Singh Deo’s legacy of reforming the socio-economic and cultural ethos of Odisha and its governance both as Maharaja of Patna and later as a parliamentarian and chief minister of Odisha in the 1960s. Former union minister and veteran Congress leader KP Singhdeo was also present. The book has been published by Rupa Publications.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharaja Rajendra Singh Deo Odisha
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp