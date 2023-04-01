Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Mining Corporation donates Rs 100 cr to CMRF

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has donated Rs 100 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the state government’s initiatives - Harischandra Sahayata’ and ‘Mahaprayan’ yojana. Minister for Steel and Mines Prafulla Kumar Mallik handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

While the poor and destitute get financial assistance to perform last rites of their family member under Harischandra Sahayata Yojana, free dead body carrier service is being provided at government hospitals to make it convenient for family members to carry bodies of their near and dear ones back home under Mahaprayan yojana.

Additional chief secretary of Steel and Mines department-cum-chairman of OMC Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, secretary to CM’s transformational initiatives (5T) VK Pandian and OMC managing director Balwant Singh were present.

