Six projects worth Rs 854 crore approved by single window in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) headed by chief secretary PK Jena on Friday approved six industrial projects worth Rs 854.17 crore from diverse sectors that would generate over 2,167 employment opportunities in the state.

Sources said investment intention from four of the projects were received during Make-in-Odisha conclave-2022. The projects cleared by the committee include steel downstream, IT and electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), infrastructure and food processing. The approved projects will be set up in Balangir, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Khurda districts. The committee has given its go-ahead to three projects in the infrastructure sector, one each in steel downstream, IT & ESDM and food processing.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Transtek Coal Minerals Private Limited, entailing an investment of Rs 380.25 crore to set up a multi-modal logistics park in Khurda district. It is expected to provide jobs to around 360 people. The proposal of Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd to set up a steel wire manufacturing unit in Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 200 crore was cleared by the state committee. It is expected to employ around 400 people.

Two other projects of Aegis Logistics Limited and Bhubaneswar Logixpress Warehousing Llp also received necessary approvals. While Aegis Logistics intends to set up a greenfield tank storage facility for liquid and gas products of 50,000 TPA capacity at Paradip, Bhubaneswar Logixpress will set up a warehousing cum logistics park including assembling in Khurda.

In the IT & ESDM sector, the committee has allowed Secureyes Techno Services Pvt Ltd to set up a global cyber security delivery centre with an investment of Rs 75 crore in Khurda. The company will provide employment opportunities to over 1,000 people.

The proposal of OVO Farm Pvt Ltd to set up a manufacturing unit for whole egg powder at Sadeipali food park in Balangir district at an investment of Rs 50.5 crore was also approved by the authority.

Investments galore

Transtek Coal Minerals to set up multi-modal logistics park in Khurda

Nirmal Wires to set up steel wire unit in Jajpur

Aegis Logistics to set up storage facility for liquid and gas products at Paradip

