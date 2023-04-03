Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Mysterious death of youth keeps police clueless

The police came to know about the incident when some videos of Rashmi went viral.

Published: 03rd April 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 09:38 AM

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The death of a 25-year-old youth of Bhakarsahi in Balipatna allegedly by suicide on March 31 has come under suspicion after some videos purportedly recorded by him went viral. The youth Rashmi Ranjan Biswal is shown to be expressing fear that he might be killed in the videos.

However, the family members of the deceased claimed that he ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan in their house. They reportedly performed Rashmi’s last rites without informing the police. The police came to know about the incident when some videos of Rashmi went viral.

In the video which was purportedly recorded by Rashmi before his death, he can be heard mentioning a few names and alleging that they might kill him. He also urged the government to thoroughly investigate the matter if he was killed.

Police sources said the deceased had accused his father and brother of planning to murder him. Rashmi had reportedly taken loans amounting to `20 to `25 lakh and had provided the money to his family members to carry out construction activities of their house and had even lent some amount to one of his female friends. Police sources said when he requested his family members and female friend to return his money, they refused. Rashmi was running his own gym in Banamalipur.

“We examined his Instagram account and did not find the video. We are looking into his Facebook but have not found the video so far. He possibly circulated it on WhatsApp,” said an officer of Balipatna police station. The police have registered a case in this connection under Section 302 of the IPC but no arrests have been made yet.

