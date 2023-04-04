Contractual teachers demand job regularisation, stage protest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Thousands of high school teachers, appointed on ad hoc basis, on Monday staged a mass protest in the state capital alleging they have been deprived of the benefits of the abolition of contractual employment system announced by the Odisha government in October last year.

Braving rain and sun, the teachers under the banner of Odisha High School Contractual Teachers Federation gathered in large numbers on Mahatma Gandhi Marg and raised slogans alleging they have been cheated and discriminated against. The teachers alleged though Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced abolition of the contractual system in the state on October 17 last year and an order to this effect was issued the next day, the School and Mass Education department is yet to implement it for teachers appointed on contractual basis between 2016 and 2022.

Around 18,000 teachers are drawing remuneration as contractual employees due to the inordinate delay in implementation of the system for them, alleged leader of Odisha High School Initial Appointee Teachers’ Association Rajesh Mallik. Contractual Employees Association chief Bijay Malla said the association has extended its supported to the strike and wants to know why regularisation of contractual teachers has been delayed even as other departments have already implemented the government order.

The agitating teachers threatened they will continue the strike for an indefinite period if their regularisation order is not passed immediately. “As the new academic session has started from today, if education of students is hampered due to our strike, the state government will be responsible,” said one of the agitating teachers. School and Mass Education officials on the other hand said three rounds of meeting have already been held and a decision regarding the regularisation of the teachers will be taken soon.

