Crime Branch takes up 2nd case in Postal recruitment scam

A man duped of Rs 5 lakh by the accused in 2015 had lodged a complaint with police

The Crime Branch has taken over the investigation of another Postal department recruitment scam case registered by Balangir police last month. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch has taken over the investigation of another Postal department recruitment scam case registered by Balangir police last month. Balangir police had registered two cases on March 24 and 26. In both the cases, prime accused Manoj Mishra and his associate Alok Udgata have been booked.

The Crime Branch had earlier taken over the case registered by Balangir police on March 24. The agency has now taken over the investigation of the second case which was registered based on a complaint filed by one Rajat Kumar Nayak of Chandotara. 

Nayak came in contact with Mishra and Udgata in 2015 and paid them Rs 5 lakh in installments to get a job. The duo did not provide him a job till last year. However, they offered him a Gram Dak Seva (GDS) post in Balangir district in February this year. Subsequently, the accused provided the victim a matriculation certificate of Uttar Pradesh’s Madhyamik Sikhya Parishad. 

When Nayak got to know Mishra and Udgata had provided fake certificates to several job aspirants, he lodged a complaint in Balangir Town police station. During the investigation, the Crime Branch officers ascertained Mishra was involved in illegal activities under the guise of his institute - Reliance Educational Complex. 

“As the scam is suspected to have spread in various parts of the state and the country, multiple teams will be formed to launch simultaneous investigations in places having links with the case,” said a CB officer. The agency has collected information of the two cases from Balangir police, recorded the statements of Mishra’s staff under section 161 CrPC and thoroughly carried out searches at his centre, he said. Besides, the statements of the witnesses have been recorded by a magistrate.

