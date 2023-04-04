Home Cities Bhubaneswar

EOW arrests two conmen for cheating 200 job aspirants 

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested two persons for allegedly cheating at least 200 job aspirants in the state to the tune of lakhs. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch arrested two persons for allegedly cheating at least 200 job aspirants in the state to the tune of lakhs. Both Rajkishore Pattnaik and Arun Mohanty are from the Balasore district and staying in Bhubaneswar. 

They were arrested for cheating one Kumudini Sahoo on the promise of providing her a government job. Their associate Bhawani Shankar Das is yet to be arrested. Pattnaik had demanded Rs 6 lakh from Kumuduni promising her a clerical job in Raj Bhawan at a salary of Rs 34,000 per month. But after receiving advance of Rs 2 lakh, he started avoiding her. Mohanty and Das then contacted Kumuduni and convinced her that they will arrange the job. But they too went incommunicado after Kumuduni paid them Rs 7 lakh. 

EOW officers said the accused had also cheated others on the pretxet of providing them jobs in key government offices and even at the Raj Bhawan. During searches, the agency’s officers seized forged documents like appointment/joining letters of various government organisations and seals of Lok Seva Bhawan. This apart, resumes, marksheets, application forms were also recovered.

