Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Let Centre intervene: Minister Pramila Mallick

The minister said the Centre should convene a meeting between the two states and demarcate the boundary line to end the dispute.

Published: 04th April 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Pramila Mallick

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Pramila Mallick

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the war of words between the ruling BJD and BJP has intensified over the Kotia issue, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Pramila Mallick on Monday demanded the Centre’s intervention for resolving the dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The minister said the Centre should convene a meeting between the two states and demarcate the boundary line to end the dispute. The Supreme Court had recently issued notices to Centre and both the state governments on the matter. “Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had visited Kotia on April 1. He should take the initiative to resolve the issue in the light of the notice issued by the Supreme Court,” she added.

Claiming that the Odisha government has undertaken a slew of development activities in Kotia panchayat of Koraput district, Malik said the state government has built roads, set up police station, made provision for power supply and drinking water in the area. “Even the road taken by the Union minister to reach Kotia has been built by the state government from its own resources,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramila Mallick Kotia issue
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp