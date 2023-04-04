Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Millet part of AIIMS students and patients’ diet

“We believe millet will provide the patients the essential fibre they need to recover quickly.

Published: 04th April 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Millets

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has introduced millets in the diet of its students and indoor patients to promote healthy and nutritious eating habits. Introduction of millets in the diet of patients and students at the national institute is a significant step towards raising awareness on the health benefits of the grain. The initiative is expected to inspire people to include the cereal crop in their daily diet and promote  consumption of traditional foods that are both healthy and delicious, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar officials. 

Millet was introduced in the diet on the campus from April 1 as part of Utkal Dibas and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Jan Bhagidari’ campaign, a strong element of India’s G20 Presidency.  AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas launched the new initiative and also had lunch with the students. “Both the patients and students were happy to have millet as part of their dietary plan,” he said. 

“We believe millet will provide the patients the essential fibre they need to recover quickly. We are committed to provide the best care to our patients and this is one of the many steps we are taking in that direction,” Dr Biswas said. 

The millet food, he said, will also help students get rich nutrients and minerals, which will take care of their weight and immunity. To create awareness on the health benefits of millets and spread the message to the public, a meeting was organized at OPD foyer, informed registrar BB Mishra.

‘Millets on Health Benefits and Diseases’, a handbook written by the executive director Dr Biswas and head of dentistry department Dr Ashok Kumar Jena was also distributed by the institute to public as part of the drive while dietician Soumya Sucharita Prusty briefed people about the importance of millet in daily diet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
  AIIMS-Bhubaneswar millets Diet
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp