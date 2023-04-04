Millet part of AIIMS students and patients’ diet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has introduced millets in the diet of its students and indoor patients to promote healthy and nutritious eating habits. Introduction of millets in the diet of patients and students at the national institute is a significant step towards raising awareness on the health benefits of the grain. The initiative is expected to inspire people to include the cereal crop in their daily diet and promote consumption of traditional foods that are both healthy and delicious, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar officials.

Millet was introduced in the diet on the campus from April 1 as part of Utkal Dibas and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Jan Bhagidari’ campaign, a strong element of India’s G20 Presidency. AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas launched the new initiative and also had lunch with the students. “Both the patients and students were happy to have millet as part of their dietary plan,” he said.

“We believe millet will provide the patients the essential fibre they need to recover quickly. We are committed to provide the best care to our patients and this is one of the many steps we are taking in that direction,” Dr Biswas said.

The millet food, he said, will also help students get rich nutrients and minerals, which will take care of their weight and immunity. To create awareness on the health benefits of millets and spread the message to the public, a meeting was organized at OPD foyer, informed registrar BB Mishra.

‘Millets on Health Benefits and Diseases’, a handbook written by the executive director Dr Biswas and head of dentistry department Dr Ashok Kumar Jena was also distributed by the institute to public as part of the drive while dietician Soumya Sucharita Prusty briefed people about the importance of millet in daily diet.

