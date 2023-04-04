Home Cities Bhubaneswar

New academic session kicks off

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The new academic session for 2023-24 began in schools across the state on Monday. 
School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said admission at elementary and secondary levels also started from the day. 

Officials of the department said as part of the commencement of the new academic session, ‘Pravesh Utsav’ will be observed in all schools from April 4 to welcome students. The focus of ‘Pravesh Utsav’ will be to bring back children in the age group of 6 to 14 years, including those who plan to enroll newly and those dropped out, to the campus.  

School authorities, as part of the week-long drive, will organise an awareness rally on education on April 5 involving teachers, school management committee members, parents, volunteers, educationists and other stakeholders.  

Several other activities will be taken up as part of the ‘Pravesh Utsav’ till April 11 to increase enrollment. 
On April 12, the School and Mass Education department has planned to observe 100 per cent attendance day on all school campuses.

The newly enrolled students will be greeted with flowers and tilak on the day while Siksha Sachetanata Rath will be rolled out in all 314 blocks of the state. 

