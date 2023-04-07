Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Footpaths to be friendly for pedestrians: Bhubaneswar Development Authority

Survey will be carried out to identify, footpaths that have been encroached for vending or construction purposes.

Bhubaneswar Development Authority. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital will soon be lined up by smart footpaths with pedestrian-friendly elements, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) vice-chairman Balwant Singh said on Thursday.

Following a meeting with officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC), R&B, WATCO, TPCODL, BDA and BSCL, Singh said work on the project will be taken up soon. Guidelines will also be framed underlining the dos and don’ts pertaining to the footpaths in the city.“Utmost priority will be given to make footpaths and walkways pedestrian-friendly and safe,” Singh said.

Sources said the project will be taken up by the government as part of the Housing and Urban Development department’s ‘smart footpath’ plan for Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Rourkela in the first phase, the deadline for which is November 2023.

A private agency will be roped in to design smart footpaths.BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said initially 100 km stretch of footpath roads has been identified. A survey will be carried out to identify, footpaths that have been encroached on for vending or construction purposes.

