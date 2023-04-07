Odia signboards or pay Rs 25,000 fine, warns government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With many of the shops and business establishments flouting the Odia signboard rule, the state government on Thursday warned of stringent action and heavy penalties if they do not display their signboards in the regional language.

In May 2018, the Odisha Assembly passed the Orissa Shops and Commercial Establishments (OS&CE Amendment) Bill 2018 making Odia language mandatory on signboards of shops and business establishments in the state.

As per reports, of the 52,000 registered shops and business establishments in the state, 47,000 are displaying their signboards in Odia while the rest are yet to make the change.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between the heads of the Culture department and Labour and Employees’ State Insurance department where it was decided that any violation from now on will be treated as a serious offence and a heavy penalty will be imposed on the violator.

In the first instance, the offender will be liable for paying a fine of Rs 5,000 in the court of a judicial magistrate and in the event of a second offence, the fine amount will be Rs 25,000.

It was further decided that this month, the shops and business establishments that are yet to put up Odia signboards will be served a notice to implement the change within seven days. Failing to do so will result in a fine and cancellation of their licence.

A drive in this regard will be carried out by the local labour and municipal officials. The ADM, district labour officials, municipal authorities and members of local ‘banijya sanghas’ will meet every month to review the implementation of the Odia signage rule and submit a report to the Labour department.

