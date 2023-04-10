Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC plans 122 tertiary drains to rein in waterlogging

312 new projects taken up in last one year for development of drainage system at an investment of Rs 77.18 crore

Published: 10th April 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With waterlogging remaining a major concern, Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das on Sunday said a major drainage revamp work will be taken up in 2023-24 to address the urban deluge crisis. Presenting BMC’s report card on completion of the newly elected council’s one-year term, the mayor said projects to construct 122 new tertiary drains with a total length of around 22 km will be taken up at an investment of Rs 45.70 crore while retaining wall for a length of 1,720 metres will be taken up in 10 primary drains at an investment of Rs 21.50 crore. Proposals in this regard have been placed with the government, she said

The mayor also spoke on the waterlogging crisis near Iskcon temple in Nayapalli and said that a team comprising experts from the state government and Centre are trying to find a solution to the waterlogging problem in the area by rectifying the fault in the design. She said a total of 312 new projects have already been taken up in the last year for the development of a  drainage system in the Capital at an investment of Rs 77.18 crore, while 34 drains have also been renovated at an expenditure of Rs 3.76 crore.

Barricading along with signage has been done at 34 identified locations to prevent accidents and efforts are on to cover all open drains in the city at the earliest, Das said. She said BMC has constructed 772 new roads and paver blocks having a length of 282.03 km in the last one year. Besides, it has also planned to take up 576 new roads in the current financial year.Of 15,915 grievances received through Bhubaneswar Operation Centre (1929), e-mail, social media, Jansunanis and mobile in last one year, Das said 14,641 have been resolved, clocking 91.99 per cent success rate.

Municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said women SHG members have completed many projects including 399 rain water harvesting structures, 31 roadside open air gyms, 27 gyms in existing parks, 34 playgrounds, 43 mini parks, six vending zones and 26 walking and jogging tracks.“The BMC has tried to infuse technology, sincerity and people’s participation in improving sanitation. As a result, waste collection has increased from 600 TPD to 804 TPD in the last one year,” he said.

