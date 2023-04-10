Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Miscreants ‘threaten’ 5-star hotel staff in Bhubaneswar

Police sources said the anti-socials claimed that their managing director was supposed to get back his investment but there was a deliberate delay in returning the same.

Published: 10th April 2023 10:17 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging threat by unidentified persons, the management of a prominent star hotel in the city has lodged a complaint with the police. Two persons reportedly created a scene at the hotel on March 26 before leaving the spot, it said. Subsequently, the staff started receiving messages from some people over the issue and the hotel management was asked to pay back certain loans it had supposedly taken.

Police sources said the anti-socials claimed that their managing director was supposed to get back his investment but there was a deliberate delay in returning the same. The hotel is run by a prominent political leader. In subsequent days, the unidentified miscreants then wrote a letter mentioning that one of the directors of the hotel was not repaying the loan. They clicked the photograph of the letter and forwarded it to the hotel’s managerial staff on WhatsApp.

Sources said the miscreants reportedly used two to three different mobile phone numbers to send the letter in which they alleged that the top management of the hotel had taken money from many individuals and the same amount must be returned to the rightful people.

The unidentified duo also threatened the managerial staff over the phone. A senior executive of the hotel lodged a police complaint in this connection on April 5.“We examined CCTV footage of the hotel and established that two miscreants threatened the hotel’s staff. Efforts are on to identify and nab them,” said a police officer.

“The incident took place a few days back and an investigation has been launched into the matter,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh. The city police have registered a case in this connection. On being contacted, a senior official of the hotel confirmed that the incident had taken place but refused to divulge any further details.

