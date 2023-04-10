Odisha: Rama Devi Women’s University boundary wall caves in, none hurt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A large portion of the boundary wall of Rama Devi Women’s University, constructed months back, collapsed on Sunday. However, a major mishap was averted as no student was present close the wall when it fell in the morning. The students blamed poor work, while university authorities blamed the civic body for its alleged delay in addressing the issue.

As per reports, a 100-feet long compound wall of the university close to a park on the premises caved in at around 8 am. Students said if there had been any movement of student, faculty or university staff during the incident, it would have been a disaster.Some vendors, on the other side, of the boundary wall said that it would have also led to a serious incident if it had caved in towards the vending zone.

Students alleged that the boundary wall was constructed hurriedly without maintaining the quality of the work by the contractor. Local vendors also alleged that the new wall had been build on the existing boundary foundation, without necessary support.

The university vice-chancellor Prof Aparajita Chowdhury admitted the sub-standard work and said that in the absence of any engineering wing, they had asked the agency concerned to construct the boundary wall with necessary pillar support.

The VC also pointed out the lapses on BMC’s part stating that water from drain along the boundary was soaking to the compound wall and the university had informed the civic body to address this issue.She also questioned setting up of vending zone close to the university boundary wall. Meanwhile, BMC authorities said they will look into the matter.

