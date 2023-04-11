Congress picks Tarun Pandey as its candidate for Jharsuguda bypolls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Monday announced Tarun Pandey as its candidate for the by-election to the Jharsuguda Assembly seat scheduled on May 10.

A release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Tarun Pandey for the ensuing bypoll to Jharsuguda Assembly seat.

Tarun is the son of former Congress MLA from the constituency Biren Pandey who passed away on March 19, 2023. Biren was elected to the Assembly thrice on a Congress ticket in 1980, 1985 and 1995. “I am very happy on being nominated by the Congress party for the by-election. We will definitely try to win Jharsuguda seat,” he said.

The Congress candidate said that pollution, unemployment and law and order situation are some of the issues that Jharsuguda needs to address as soon as possible. “I am sure we will make this opportunity count and win this election handsomely,” he added.

