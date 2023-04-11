Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Congress picks Tarun Pandey as its candidate for Jharsuguda bypolls

The Congress candidate said that pollution, unemployment and law and order situation are some of the issues that Jharsuguda needs to address as soon as possible.

Published: 11th April 2023 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   Congress on Monday announced Tarun Pandey as its candidate for the by-election to the Jharsuguda Assembly seat scheduled on May 10.

A release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Tarun Pandey for the ensuing bypoll to Jharsuguda Assembly seat.
Tarun is the son of former Congress MLA from the constituency Biren Pandey who passed away on March 19, 2023. Biren was elected to the Assembly thrice on a Congress ticket in 1980, 1985 and 1995. “I am very happy on being nominated by the Congress party for the by-election. We will definitely try to win Jharsuguda seat,” he said.

The Congress candidate said that pollution, unemployment and law and order situation are some of the issues that Jharsuguda needs to address as soon as possible. “I am sure we will make this opportunity count and win this election handsomely,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Tarun Pandey Jharsuguda bypolls
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp