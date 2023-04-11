Morning classes in Odisha schools start

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With temperature rising, schools across Odisha will have morning classes from Tuesday. As per the School and Mass Education department order, morning classes will take place for all students of Class I to XII in the new academic calendar from Tuesday onwards and the classes will be held from 7 am to 11.30 am.

The department has allowed collectors to bring changes to the schedule of morning classes in schools depending on the weather in their respective districts. The schools have also been asked to ensure drinking water and other required facilities for students. The SSEPD department has also issued an SOP directing rescheduling of class timings of all special schools across the state as per those of the SME department.

The department has also ordered rescheduling of time for disbursement of pension to beneficiaries of various social security schemes between 7.30 am and 10.30 am and ensure availability of drinking water, ORS packets, provision of shed etc at the offices.

District social security officers have also been asked to raise awareness and restrict visits of senior citizens and the differently-abled to outside during peak hours, especially between 11 am and 3 pm. This apart, field level officials have been asked to visit old age homes and residential institutions under SSEPD department and ensure arrangements there.

