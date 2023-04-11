Odisha govt advises Covid-19 testing of comorbid people

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Odisha reported its first Covid-19 death, the Public Health wing of the Health and Family Welfare department on Monday urged people with comorbidities to undergo testing and avail treatment immediately in the event of any symptoms.

“The current infections reported from some of the states indicate a small Covid wave. However, it would be difficult to predict the severity of the wave. The symptoms among those affected have remained mild in most cases, hospitalisation has also been very less,” Public Health director Niranjan Mishra said.

Vaccination and herd immunity, acting as hybrid immunity, have been helpful in protecting people from the infection and not allowing infected persons to develop severe symptoms, Mishra said.

He, however, said those having comorbidities and other diseases are vulnerable towards severity due to which they should immediately undergo testing and treatment in the event of any symptoms. Odisha reported its first Covid-19 death this year after a 50-year-old man from Sundargarh district succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at a Covid hospital recently.

The public health director said the state has been reporting around 100 daily cases in the recent days taking the total active cases to 629 so far. There, however, is nothing to worry about as the infection rate is stable and the symptoms mild. He advised people to get tested in case they have come in direct contact with any infected person and wear mask in closed spaces. The government is also following testing, tracking and treatment norms appropriately to deal with the situation effectively, he added.

Covid likely to spike in Capital during May-June: BMC

Bhubaneswar: Apprehending spread of Covid-19 in state capital towards May or June, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday convened a high-level meeting and asked all government and private hospitals to remain prepared to deal with another possible wave of the infection. BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, who chaired the meeting said mock drill exercises will be carried out in city hospitals from Tuesday onwards to assess their readiness.

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Odisha reported its first Covid-19 death, the Public Health wing of the Health and Family Welfare department on Monday urged people with comorbidities to undergo testing and avail treatment immediately in the event of any symptoms. “The current infections reported from some of the states indicate a small Covid wave. However, it would be difficult to predict the severity of the wave. The symptoms among those affected have remained mild in most cases, hospitalisation has also been very less,” Public Health director Niranjan Mishra said. Vaccination and herd immunity, acting as hybrid immunity, have been helpful in protecting people from the infection and not allowing infected persons to develop severe symptoms, Mishra said. He, however, said those having comorbidities and other diseases are vulnerable towards severity due to which they should immediately undergo testing and treatment in the event of any symptoms. Odisha reported its first Covid-19 death this year after a 50-year-old man from Sundargarh district succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at a Covid hospital recently.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The public health director said the state has been reporting around 100 daily cases in the recent days taking the total active cases to 629 so far. There, however, is nothing to worry about as the infection rate is stable and the symptoms mild. He advised people to get tested in case they have come in direct contact with any infected person and wear mask in closed spaces. The government is also following testing, tracking and treatment norms appropriately to deal with the situation effectively, he added. Covid likely to spike in Capital during May-June: BMC Bhubaneswar: Apprehending spread of Covid-19 in state capital towards May or June, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday convened a high-level meeting and asked all government and private hospitals to remain prepared to deal with another possible wave of the infection. BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, who chaired the meeting said mock drill exercises will be carried out in city hospitals from Tuesday onwards to assess their readiness.