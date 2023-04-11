Over 1,000 delegates to participate in Odisha Skill Conclave 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 1,000 delegates from industries, academia and the government sector will participate in the upcoming Odisha Skill Conclave - 2023, to be held at Kalinga Stadium here from April 20, Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) minister Pritiranjan Gharai on Monday.

Gharai said the three-day conclave will provide a unique opportunity to display Odisha’s achievements in skilling, and the vast existing and emerging opportunities across sectors. The conclave will witness plenary session discussions on relevant topics including ‘building a coherent skill ecosystem in India’ and ‘commendation of skilled manpower’ on day one.

Discussions on key topics such as ‘Making India the Skill Capital of the World’ and ‘Empowering Women through Skills’ will take place the next day. A special session and exhibition on drone technology as well as discussion on role of sector skill councils has been planned on the concluding day of the conclave on April 22.

“The government, through this conclave, strives to engage with delegates comprising industry, academia, training partners, sector skills councils, international organisations, country-specific representatives and skill ambassadors from the state. It is an apt platform to deliberate, build consensus, and develop a road map for future courses of action to develop Odisha as a skilled workforce hub for the new world,” the minister said.

SDTE secretary Usha Padhee said the event will see participation of renowned international and national dignitaries, intellectuals and industry representatives active in skilling. The event will witness congregation of over 1,000 delegates and 2,000 students,” she said.

Padhee said over 100 exhibits from ITIs/polytechnics/engineering colleges/universities as well as prominent industries and government departments will be on display at the conclave. MoUs with various industry partners will also be signed in the skill sector.

In a bid to create awareness on the event, a ‘Pathapranta Utsav’ has been planned on Janpath road. Besides, cultural events have also been planned on April 20 and 21. A curtain-raiser for the conclave has also been planned on April 11, the SDTE secretary said.

