Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Khallikote University continues to struggle for UGC recognition

Since a second university in Ganjam district was much needed, the department decided to upgrade Khallikote Autonomous College to a unitary university in August 2021.

Published: 15th April 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Khallikote University

Khallikote University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Years after it was upgraded, the Khallikote Unitary University is facing an identity crisis.The academic experimentation the Higher Education department undertook with the university has left the University Grants Commission (UGC) confused of its status. And owing to it, the university is yet to get UGC recognition.

Although the unitary university submitted its papers to the UGC soon after it was formed in 2021 seeking recognition under section 2 (f) of the UGC Act, it has not been done so far. Recently, the UGC wrote to the university and Higher Education department seeking clarification on the university's status.

The erstwhile Khallikote Autonomous College was upgraded to Khallikote Cluster University, Khallikote Research Intensive University, Khallikote University and finally, Khallikote Unitary University, all in a matter of five years from 2015 to 2021. The UGC, though, continues to identify the institution as Khallikote University which ceased to exist in 2021.

Vice chancellor PK Mohanty said, in 2015 when the Ministry of Education granted a cluster university for Odisha, the department decided to alter the territorial jurisdiction of Berhampur University by excluding five colleges to establish Khallikote University. The university and the college operated from the same campus in Berhampur. “However, due to organisational issues, the Khallikote University (cluster) was shifted to a new campus at Kanisi while the autonomous college remained in its existing campus at Berhampur,” he said.

But the university could not function in the true spirit of a cluster and the department decided to re-affiliate the five colleges to Berhampur University and convert the Khallikote University into a research intensive university at Kanisi in 2020. But this too, could survive only for a year.

Since a second university in Ganjam district was much needed, the department decided to upgrade Khallikote Autonomous College to a unitary university in August 2021. “Since there were so many changes with one institution, the UGC officials while reviewing our application for recognition got confused with the university status,” said the vice chancellor.

Further, the unitary university does not yet find a place in the list of state universities on the UGC website which has led to students questioning its authenticity, he added.

After the Higher Education minister reviewed the situation earlier this week, the department on Thursday wrote to the UGC to clear the confusion and sought recognition for Khallikote Unitary University under section 2 (f) of UGC Act, 1956 and update the university name and its website address on the UGC website. Section 2(f) of UGC Act would make the university eligible for receiving central assistance (UGC grants). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khallikote University UGC UGC recognition
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp