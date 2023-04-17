Utkal’s Parija library automated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fully automated Parija library and a digital library were inaugurated at Utkal University by vice chancellor Sabita Acharya on Saturday.The state-of-the-art digital library has been set up as an annex to the main Parija library to give students access to research publications in reputed journals and books that are available online.

Parija library has been automated with RFID system and e-Granthalaya library management technology. The vice chancellor informed the software allows the fastest, easiest and most efficient way to track, locate and manage library resources besides implementing book circulation management.

The digital library has a 76-seat hall with a computer system and 10 percent of the facilities are reserved for visually-challenged students. “These facilities will go a long way in strengthening the academic and research infrastructure of the university,” Acharya said.

Named after its first VC Prof Pranakrushna Parija, the central library was established in 1946 and has 2,71,622 books and 5,800 rare manuscripts. One of its prized possessions is the book ‘Constitution of India’ which is one of the 1,000 photolithographic reproductions of the Constitution of the Republic of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950 after being approved by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. It is signed by the framers of the constitution, most of who are regarded as the founders of the Republic of India.

BHUBANESWAR: Fully automated Parija library and a digital library were inaugurated at Utkal University by vice chancellor Sabita Acharya on Saturday.The state-of-the-art digital library has been set up as an annex to the main Parija library to give students access to research publications in reputed journals and books that are available online. Parija library has been automated with RFID system and e-Granthalaya library management technology. The vice chancellor informed the software allows the fastest, easiest and most efficient way to track, locate and manage library resources besides implementing book circulation management. The digital library has a 76-seat hall with a computer system and 10 percent of the facilities are reserved for visually-challenged students. “These facilities will go a long way in strengthening the academic and research infrastructure of the university,” Acharya said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Named after its first VC Prof Pranakrushna Parija, the central library was established in 1946 and has 2,71,622 books and 5,800 rare manuscripts. One of its prized possessions is the book ‘Constitution of India’ which is one of the 1,000 photolithographic reproductions of the Constitution of the Republic of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950 after being approved by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. It is signed by the framers of the constitution, most of who are regarded as the founders of the Republic of India.