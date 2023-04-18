International delegation gets experience of Odisha’s disaster management

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 26-member delegation visiting the state under the Gen-Next Democracy Network programme organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on Monday got first hand knowledge on disaster preparedness of Odisha that has received global recognition.

Addressing a seminar on disaster management, chief secretary Pradeep Jena shared the experience of the state which was devastated by the super cyclone in 1999. With no idea how to face calamities of such a bigger magnitude, Odisha is now seen as a model state for handling disaster effectively across the globe.

Jena informed the delegation from eight countries that the state has already faced 10 tropical cyclones after 1999 super cyclone with minimum casualty. He said the Covid-19 pandemic was another bigger challenge for the entire humanity. Odisha not only handled the pandemic to the best of it ability but supplies oxygen to many other states.

Members from eight countries including Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Guyana, Mongolia, Portugal and South Africa - are in the state under the ICCR programme to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The delegation had an interaction with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday.

