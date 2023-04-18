Miners under-reporting manganese ore grade: Odisha BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a fresh tirade against the Odisha government, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Monday accused it of allowing merchant miners to loot the state despite repeated reminders by the Ministry of Mines on under-reporting of high-grade ore.

Sarangi told mediapersons that the Ministry of Mines had taken strong exception to the inaction of state government against miners who have been indulging in the illicit trade of under-reporting of manganese ore.

Sharing a letter issued by the ministry to the state government on April 6, 2023, Sarangi said the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) had informed the Centre on September 27, 2022 about under-reporting of grades in auctioned manganese ore mines in Odisha.

“It was observed that in four out of the seven auctioned mines which were analysed, the share of low-grade manganese ore had increased from 0 per cent in FY 2019-2020 to 65 per cent to 100 per cent in financial year 2021-2022. Therefore, other auctioned manganese mines where such drastic change in grade of manganese ore has been reported, such as Kanther-Koira, Katasahi, Kolmong and Mahulsukha mines, may also be examined by the state government,” the IBM said. The ministry had written twice to the state government last year expressing concern over under-reporting of iron ore, chromite ore and manganese ore. It had requested the state government to develop a standard operating procedure for preventing loss of revenue due to declaration of higher grade ores as low grades.

“Under-reporting of grades of minerals is a serious issue and causes loss to state exchequer by way of lower collection of various payments such as auction premium, royalty, DMF, and NMET. This is especially true for auctioned mines wherein a major portion of revenue accrues by way of auction premium,” said the letter from the ministry.

The BJP lawmaker who blew the lid of the mining scam in September, 2022 said the ministry had cited the example of Siljora Kalimati iron ore and manganese mine in which over 2.75 lakh tonne high grade manganese ore was shown as low grade ore (below 25 per cent grade) in the last three financial years. The ore were sold at higher price to five traders.

The average loss of revenue to the state per tonne of manganese will be Rs 4,997 in case of ore of over 25 per cent and below 35 per cent grade. If the ore is of 35 per cent and below 44 per cent grade the loss per tonne to the state exchequer will be Rs 8,648.

BHUBANESWAR: In a fresh tirade against the Odisha government, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Monday accused it of allowing merchant miners to loot the state despite repeated reminders by the Ministry of Mines on under-reporting of high-grade ore. Sarangi told mediapersons that the Ministry of Mines had taken strong exception to the inaction of state government against miners who have been indulging in the illicit trade of under-reporting of manganese ore. Sharing a letter issued by the ministry to the state government on April 6, 2023, Sarangi said the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) had informed the Centre on September 27, 2022 about under-reporting of grades in auctioned manganese ore mines in Odisha. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It was observed that in four out of the seven auctioned mines which were analysed, the share of low-grade manganese ore had increased from 0 per cent in FY 2019-2020 to 65 per cent to 100 per cent in financial year 2021-2022. Therefore, other auctioned manganese mines where such drastic change in grade of manganese ore has been reported, such as Kanther-Koira, Katasahi, Kolmong and Mahulsukha mines, may also be examined by the state government,” the IBM said. The ministry had written twice to the state government last year expressing concern over under-reporting of iron ore, chromite ore and manganese ore. It had requested the state government to develop a standard operating procedure for preventing loss of revenue due to declaration of higher grade ores as low grades. “Under-reporting of grades of minerals is a serious issue and causes loss to state exchequer by way of lower collection of various payments such as auction premium, royalty, DMF, and NMET. This is especially true for auctioned mines wherein a major portion of revenue accrues by way of auction premium,” said the letter from the ministry. The BJP lawmaker who blew the lid of the mining scam in September, 2022 said the ministry had cited the example of Siljora Kalimati iron ore and manganese mine in which over 2.75 lakh tonne high grade manganese ore was shown as low grade ore (below 25 per cent grade) in the last three financial years. The ore were sold at higher price to five traders. The average loss of revenue to the state per tonne of manganese will be Rs 4,997 in case of ore of over 25 per cent and below 35 per cent grade. If the ore is of 35 per cent and below 44 per cent grade the loss per tonne to the state exchequer will be Rs 8,648.