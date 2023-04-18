Odisha govt prohibits strike by hospital staff, invokes ESMA for next 6 months

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The government on Monday invoked Odisha Essential Services Maintenance (ESMA) Act to prevent strikes by nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, technicians and other class-III and IV employees in the health sector. The order will be in force for the next six months. The ESMA Act has been invoked ahead of Rath Yatra on June 20 and at a time when Covid-19 cases are on a rise in the state. A notification issued by the Home (Special Section) department, stated the Act will be applicable to employees including contractual staff in services and engagements connected with maintenance of medical services in government hospitals and dispensaries in the state like district headquarters hospitals, sub-divisional, area, municipality and ESI hospitals, community and primary health centres. Besides, staff working in government medical colleges and hospitals and other autonomous health institutions receiving grant-in-aid from the government specifically Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, Cuttack, and Regional Spinal Injury Centre, jail and police hospitals will also be covered under the provisions of the Act.