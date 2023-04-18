Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Three Maharshi College students assaulted by outsiders in Odisha

Tension prevailed in Maharshi College of Natural Law here on Monday after three students were allegedly assaulted by some outsiders. 

Published: 18th April 2023 09:18 AM

Image used for representational purpose| Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

The injured students of Plus II first year filed a complaint at Saheed Nagar police station, stating when they were going out of the campus after appearing the first year exam, 10-15 outsiders barged in through the gate and beat them with sticks and iron rods. The accused dragged them out of the college gate and continued the assault before leaving the spot.

Principal Dr Nalini Prava Mohapatra said the attack is the outcome of an incident reported on Saturday when a group of college students including those injured had complained about entry of an outsider into the campus. The outsider was creating ruckus on the college premises. 

“We had taken an undertaking from the non-student in presence of his parents that he will not enter Maharshi College again. Today, some outsiders who are suspected to be his friends entered the campus and hit our students,” she said. Sources said no formal police complaint has been filed in this regard yet. ENS

