Wards in all urban local bodies in Odisha to get park, gym, paver road by year-end 

BHUBANESWAR: Wards of all urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state will have park, gym, paver road, open space and drainage by the end of December this year.

The deadline has been set by the Housing and Urban Development department under Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan (Mukta). Department secretary G Mathivathanan has asked officials concerned to ensure the five basic amenities are available in the 2,055 wards of 115 ULBs of the state by end of this year.

“You all have to strive to achieve speed and scale without compromising on quality and transparency in the implementation of this project,” he told the coordinators and community organisers of Mukta scheme while addressing a state-level orientation programme.

Professionals engaged under Mukta are required to adhere to the SOP of the scheme that requires a community-driven, participatory, and bottom-up approach along with transparency and accountability throughout the project execution period. “Those failing to perform will find no place in our team,” Mathivathanan warned.

Officials informed that under Mukta scheme, that completed three years recently, around 52,500 projects have been implemented across 115 urban local bodies in the state. More than 62 lakh person-days have been generated directly benefiting around six lakh urban poor and migrant labourers, of whom close to 40 per cent are women beneficiaries.

A total of 36,000 rainwater harvesting systems have also been created under the ‘Catch the Rain Campaign’ in different ULBs involving 26,455 Mission Shakti groups and slum dweller associations.

Director of Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak who shared the vision and objectives of the capacity building programme said, “Community organisers and Mukta professionals in the ULBs play a key role in providing techno-managerial support and extending end-to-end facilitation support to Mission Shakti groups and slum dweller associations for smooth execution of the scheme.”

Joint secretary and Mukta nodal officer Sarada Prasad Panda said the scheme launched during the Covid pandemic to create rapid mass employment opportunities for migrant and informal workers and provide a socio-economic safety net to them is an inclusive programme and comes under the 5T governance mantra of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Facilities galore

The five basic amenities will be available at 2,055 wards of 115 ULBs

52,500 projects implemented in 115 ULBs under Mukta in last three years

36,000 rainwater harvesting systems created by involving over 26,0000 Mission Shakti groups

