BDA to go for joint demarcation to identify encroachments around Nicco Park

However, during the eviction it allegedly spared a liquor shop and a few other encroachments, drawing severe criticism.

Published: 19th April 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Facing flak from different quarters over its failure to evict a liquor shop and other encroachments near the City Centre (erstwhile Nicco Park), the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday said a joint demarcation will be done to identify unauthorised occupation of land in the area.

The reaction came after locals alleged that the BDA has been showing undue favour to some of the encroachers including a liquor shop.Sources said, the BDA recently carried out an eviction drive against encroachments near City Centre boundary and demolished six houses along with a 30 feet boundary close to the Lake Zone-1 of the drainage channel no-10 for construction of a compound wall at an investment of Rs 71 lakh.

However, during the eviction it allegedly spared a liquor shop and a few other encroachments, drawing severe criticism. A member of the BDA enforcement wing, however, said that they were not able to carry out the eviction in all parts as some people claimed it to be their sthitiban plots.

“Accordingly, we have decided that a joint demarcation will be done by the BDA, General Administration (GA) department and tehsildar to earmark the exact area under encroachment. The eviction will be carried out accordingly,” he said.

