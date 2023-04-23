Odisha: Three BJB students stabbed over cricket match

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Weeks after a youth was allegedly stabbed to death during a cricket match in Cuttack district, three students sustained injuries in a similar incident at Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College ground here on Saturday.

As per reports, the students suffered cut injuries following an altercation with local youths over a cricket match at the college ground in the morning. Sources said around 10 to 12 undergraduate students of the college who reached the ground at around 9 am found a group of non-students playing there.

After waiting for over 30 minutes the students were allowed to play. This, however, led to an argument between the two groups after which the non-students, including some youths from nearby slums, allegedly attacked the college students with sticks and sharp weapons, leaving three of them injured.

On being informed, Badagada police reached the spot and took the injured to the nearby hospital for treatment. A senior police officer said the playground is accessed by both students as well as local communities. He said after receiving a complaint regarding the attack, police detained three youths in 20 to 25 age group.

A 22-year-old youth had been stabbed to death during a cricket match on April 2 after he came to the rescue of the umpire who was being manhandled by some spectators over a dismissal during the game within Choudwar police limits of Cuttack.

This apart, a student of BJB College had been stabbed outside the campus by two miscreants for not paying them money for liquor. Recently, three students of Maharishi College in the city had also been attacked by some non-students leading to tension on the campus.

