Five kg gold stolen in Odisha in Bhubaneswar bank heist

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around five kg gold worth over Rs 2.5 crore was stolen during the broad daylight heist in Union Bank of India at Chandaneswar in Balasore district on Wednesday.At least six miscreants had arrived on motorcycles and stolen Rs 40 lakh in cash along with gold jewellery from the bank in Chandaneswar within Talsari marine police station limits.

Balasore police have formed different teams to crack the robbery case. “A cyber team is examining the technical factors involved in the crime like call detail records (CDR) of the suspects, while another team is coordinating with West Bengal police,” said sources.Police suspect the accused may have fled towards areas bordering West Bengal. One team is also engaged in collecting local intelligence on the suspects, said sources.

Police’s initial investigation suggests the robbery in the bank was possibly pre-planned. The incident took place post noon when customers along with the staff were inside the branch. The robbers, some of them masked, walked into the bank posing as customers and took control at gunpoint.

