Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Retired bank manager held for loan fraud in Odisha

The insurance policies belonged to some genuine customers but the accused forged them by mentioning the names of their associates who acted as loanees.

Published: 28th April 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday arrested retired branch manager of Urban Co-operative Bank limited, SK Abdul Hayee, and two others for allegedly sanctioning eight loans against fake Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policies amounting to Rs 3.82 crore. At present, the outstanding amount stands at Rs 4.13 crore.

Chief executive officer (in-charge) of Urban Co-operative Bank in Cuttack, Priyabrata Panda had lodged a complaint with the EOW alleging Hayee, the then manager of Nuapatna branch, former senior assistant of the bank’s extension counter in Christ College, Prakash Kumar Mohapatra, who is under suspension and three fake loanees committed the fraud. Hayee, who was the branch manager between 2019 and 2021 along with Mohapatra, loanee Md Mustakim Raja and two others fraudulently availed the loans against the security of fake/forged LIC policies.

The accused bank officials deliberately did not verify the authenticity/genuineness of the insurance policies nor did they get them ratified with the concerned branch of LIC. The insurance policies belonged to some genuine customers but the accused forged them by mentioning the names of their associates who acted as loanees.

Hayee and Mohapatra even sanctioned new loans to close the previous ones. “Mustakim Raja was working as an LIC agent between 2002 and 2022. He collected the LIC policies from the branch and forged them by putting the names of fake loanees including himself,” said an EOW officer.  Further investigation into the matter is on, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loan fraud Economic offenses wing LIC
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp