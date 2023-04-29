Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP to probe Sambalpur violence

BJP on Friday constituted a four-member committee to probe violence at Sambalpur during Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Published: 29th April 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said party president JP Nadda has expressed concern over the incident and constituted a four-member inquiry committee to probe it.  The committee has Rajya Sabha members Brij Lal, Samir Oraon, Aditya Sahu and Lok Sabha member Jyotirmay Singh Mahato as its members. The panel will visit Sambalpur and prepare a report based on facts which will be submitted to the BJP president for necessary action. 

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lashed out at the state government for its inefficiency which resulted in an untoward incident during a bike rally two days before the Hanuman Jayanti. Stone pelting on April 12 was followed by arson and violence on April 14. 

Pradhan said attempts are being made by the police to entangle some respectable people of society in the violence and arson which took place at Sambalpur. 

TAGS
Sambalpur violence BJP
