BJP to probe Sambalpur violence

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Friday constituted a four-member committee to probe violence at Sambalpur during Hanuman Jayanti procession.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said party president JP Nadda has expressed concern over the incident and constituted a four-member inquiry committee to probe it. The committee has Rajya Sabha members Brij Lal, Samir Oraon, Aditya Sahu and Lok Sabha member Jyotirmay Singh Mahato as its members. The panel will visit Sambalpur and prepare a report based on facts which will be submitted to the BJP president for necessary action.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lashed out at the state government for its inefficiency which resulted in an untoward incident during a bike rally two days before the Hanuman Jayanti. Stone pelting on April 12 was followed by arson and violence on April 14.

Pradhan said attempts are being made by the police to entangle some respectable people of society in the violence and arson which took place at Sambalpur.

