Residents left on their own as BMC fails miserably

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) failing to improve the drainage network and commission adequate pump sets to deal with the urban deluge, residents of several areas in the city were literally left to fend for themselves.

Sources said following the heavy showers, over 50 localities in the city faced urban flooding and heavy water-logging. However, with the BMC able to commission pump sets in just around 25 localities, many residents of low-lying areas like Gouri Garden, Soubhagya Nagar, Jagannath Nagar, Jagamara and other such places were left on their own.

The residents who were caught unaware by the torrential rain watched helplessly as storm water combined with drainage waste gushed into their houses. “Despite several requests, BMC did not take up drainage desiltation work in our locality properly, leading to flooding of nearly 20 to 30 houses in our residential society,” alleged a resident of Gouri Garden in old town.

“The heavy rain forecast for the coming week has sparked fear among 80 families in our society. As there has been little help from the civic authorities during such situation, we have decided to hire a pump set to drain excess water and prevent storm water from entering our houses,” said Rajiv Sahu another resident from the locality.

Some apartment owners in Jagamara and old town also said that they are trying to bring pump sets on rent for their housing complexes in view of the pathetic drainage condition in their localities. Sources said BMC received around 80 frantic calls related to waterlogging through its 1929 number. Besides several complaints were raised on social media. With its manpower proving inadequate, BMC on the day had to rope in fire services personnel to deal with the situation.

GRIM FACTS

Following the heavy showers, over 50 localities in the city faced urban flooding and heavy water-logging

BMC was able to commission pump sets in just around 25 localities

Heavy rain forecast for coming week has residents worried

BHUBANESWAR: With Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) failing to improve the drainage network and commission adequate pump sets to deal with the urban deluge, residents of several areas in the city were literally left to fend for themselves. Sources said following the heavy showers, over 50 localities in the city faced urban flooding and heavy water-logging. However, with the BMC able to commission pump sets in just around 25 localities, many residents of low-lying areas like Gouri Garden, Soubhagya Nagar, Jagannath Nagar, Jagamara and other such places were left on their own. The residents who were caught unaware by the torrential rain watched helplessly as storm water combined with drainage waste gushed into their houses. “Despite several requests, BMC did not take up drainage desiltation work in our locality properly, leading to flooding of nearly 20 to 30 houses in our residential society,” alleged a resident of Gouri Garden in old town.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The heavy rain forecast for the coming week has sparked fear among 80 families in our society. As there has been little help from the civic authorities during such situation, we have decided to hire a pump set to drain excess water and prevent storm water from entering our houses,” said Rajiv Sahu another resident from the locality. Some apartment owners in Jagamara and old town also said that they are trying to bring pump sets on rent for their housing complexes in view of the pathetic drainage condition in their localities. Sources said BMC received around 80 frantic calls related to waterlogging through its 1929 number. Besides several complaints were raised on social media. With its manpower proving inadequate, BMC on the day had to rope in fire services personnel to deal with the situation. GRIM FACTS Following the heavy showers, over 50 localities in the city faced urban flooding and heavy water-logging BMC was able to commission pump sets in just around 25 localities Heavy rain forecast for coming week has residents worried