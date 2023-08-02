Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha police ask hoteliers to report booking frauds

While travelers try to book rooms, these fake websites lead them to bank accounts of scammers for depositing money.

Published: 02nd August 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Fake, Fraud, Impersonation

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid an increasing number of online hotel booking frauds, hotel owners of the state were on Tuesday urged to collaborate with police for better handling of such cyber frauds. The issue was discussed during a meeting between the CID-CB, Odisha, and members of the Hotel and Restaurants Owners Association, chaired by Additional DGP, CID-CB, and Arun Bothra. More and more such cases are being reported in the state, particularly Puri.

The last cases of hotel booking fraud were filed on July 27 and 31. During the investigation, CID-CB found out that the cyber frauds are creating fake websites of hotels in Odisha and are especially targeting hotels in Puri where tourist flow is maximum during the season.

While travellers try to book rooms, these fake websites lead them to bank accounts of scammers for depositing money. When the tourists reach the hotel with fake booking vouchers they come to know about the scam. It is seen that in most of the cases, the tourists leave without lodging a police complaint making it difficult for the police to take appropriate action, officials said.

IGP Sh Shefeen Ahmed spoke about different kinds of cyber scams in the hotel industry. Hotel owners were sensitised to bring to the notice of the police all the cyber-crimes cases concerning hotel room booking at the earliest for necessary legal action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online hotel booking fraud Cyber scam Fake website
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp