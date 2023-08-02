Rain breaks 26-year record in Bhubaneswar, more in store

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Torrential rain that lashed the state capital in the last 24 hours heaping unspeakable misery on the residents, broke its 26-year record for Bhubaneswar, the India Meteorological Department said. The state capital recorded around 259.2 mm of rainfall between July 31 and August 1, breaking its previous record of 254.2 mm reported way back on August 20, 1997.

The heavy spells inundated large parts of the city and disrupted traffic on Monday evening. It continued in the city and other parts of the state even on Tuesday. Met officials said the showers will persist for the next 48 hours. Met director HR Biswas, however, informed that the rainfall activities will start declining from August 3. “During this period Bhubaneswar is expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall,” he added.

Meanwhile, special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu asked district collectors, municipal corporations and other officials to remain prepared for water-logging and flash flood-like situations in view of the heavy rainfall forecast. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) also held a meeting to improve its exigency plan after Monday’s urban deluge in the state capital. Fire services, ODRAF units and officials of all line departments have been kept on alert in the city, said BMC officials.

Biswas said the well-marked low pressure over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression and subsequently into a deep depression early in the day. The system lying over the northeast Bay of Bengal is expected to cross Bangladesh coast after which its movement will remain towards West Bengal.

“Under its influence, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sambalpur may experience extremely heavy rainfall while parts of Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal will also experience heavy rain “ he informed.

Bhubaneswar apart, in the last 24 hours, Satyabadi in Puri recorded 106 mm of rainfall followed by Kantapada (101 mm), Tihidi (97 mm) and Bhuban (96 mm). Nine more places also recorded rainfall in the range of 70 to 95 mm.

